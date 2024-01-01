Rest in power, Ralph Poynter

By NYC Jericho Movement

Longtime fighter for Black rights, political prisoners and human rights in general, Ralph Poynter peacefully passed away on December 25.

Sister Betty Davis, Poynter’s companion, says a main point that Brother Ralph emphasized to her and to others over his last two days, including during the last celebratory hours, where many friends and supporters were at his bedside, was: “It is on you now. Continue the struggle.”

Poynter was a retired New York City school teacher and a radio host on Pacifica station WBAI. Poynter helped lead the effort to free his partner, prominent radical attorney Lynne Stewart, who was incarcerated for four years for distributing press releases on behalf of her jailed client, Egyptian cleric Omar Abdel-Rahman. Stewart died in 2017.

A memorial will be planned for February or early March.