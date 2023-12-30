New Year, same genocide: No cause for celebration at Boston’s First Night

By Boston Coalition for Palestine

The Boston Coalition for Palestine issued the following media advisory Dec. 29.

Sunday, Dec 31, 5:00 P.M. EST, JFK Federal Building, Boston: The Boston Coalition for Palestine will be the largest public group at this year’s First Night — not a sponsor of the event — because the people of Massachusetts want an end to the genocide of Palestinians. This is the most important issue of 2023 and will be the most important issue of 2024. Most Americans, and the vast majority of Democrats, want a cease–ﬁre.

Massachusetts politicians have failed to listen to their constituents on this issue.

“Israel has moved to the next phase of genocide, reminiscent of what my grandparents went through in 1947 and 1948. The situation could not be more urgent,” said Lea Kayali, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

“Palestinians are burying their loved ones in mass graves in public parks, streets, and roundabouts. People are dying of hunger and treatable illnesses. Israel is trying to make up for its military failure by inﬂicting as much suﬀering as possible on the Palestinian people. Nowhere is safe.

“But our people remain steadfast, and we must support them. Palestinians are calling this the American-Zionist aggression, because they know that the U.S. is funding the murder of their loved ones. Enough is enough!”

During a campaign of violence with no end in sight, Israel has massacred at least 21,636 Palestinians, including nearly 8,300 children. Thousands more remain missing, trapped under the rubble, their deaths unreported. U.S. media continue to abdicate their journalistic responsibilities.

In the last month, Israeli occupation forces have kidnapped Palestinian civilians, stripped them down, and paraded them through the streets. Some have been summarily executed. “An urgent international investigation must be opened into horriﬁc crimes committed by the Israeli army … including ﬁeld executions, torture and rape threats,” said Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Israel’s politicians and military leaders have consistently voiced a contempt for civilian life and demonstrated a commitment to cleanse all Palestinians from Gaza. Amid a disgraceful U.S. media whiteout, Israel pursues a daily campaign of mass extermination against the Palestinian people.

On Sunday, the coalition will call for an immediate and permanent cease-ﬁre in Gaza. Participants will demand an end to the siege of Gaza, an end to Israel’s occupation of all Palestinian land and apartheid against its people and an end to all U.S. aid to Israel.

About Boston Coalition for Palestine: The Boston Coalition for Palestine is an alliance of over 35 community, cultural, labor, political, religious, Indigenous, antiwar and student organizations in the Boston area that have come together in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Coalition members include: Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine, BDS [Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions] Boston, Black Rose Anarchist Federation, Boston Club [Communist Party] USA, Boston Democratic Socialists of America, Boston Labor for Palestine, Boston South Asian Coalition, Boston University Students for Justice in Palestine and Diocese Saint Francis of Assisi. Also, If Not Now Boston, Indian American Muslim Council, Franciscan of Saint Jose Cupertino, Jewish Voice for Peace Boston, Justice For All Boston, Massachusetts Peace Action, Mass Struggle, MIT Coalition Against Apartheid, Mosque for Praising Allah, Muslim Justice League and North American Indian Center of Boston. Others include: Northeastern Huskies for a Free Palestine, Northshore for Palestine, Palestine Action U.S., Palestinian House of New England, Palestinian Youth Movement, Party for Socialism and Liberation Boston, Pride at Work Eastern Massachusetts, Showing Up for Racial Justice Boston, Stonewall Liberation Organization, The New Generation Club Boston, The Sunbird Movement, Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine, United American Indians of New England, University of Massachusetts Lowell Students for Justice in Palestine, Workers Party of Massachusetts and Workers World Party Boston.