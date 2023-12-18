Philly protesters support Palestine, fly kites, hit Genocide Joe

By Joe Piette posted on December 18, 2023

Philadelphia

As part of a global Kite Flight in Solidarity with Gaza, Philadelphia families came out on Dec. 9 to paint pro-Palestine designs on kites and fly them at the Belmont Plateau, with the city skyline in the distance. The event came just a few days after the death of Gazan poet Refaat Alareer, who was murdered by Israel. 

Protest during “Genocide Joe’s” visit to Philadelphia, Dec. 11, 2023. WW Photo: Joe Piette

Flying kites is featured in one of Alareer’s last poems. The full text is as follows:

Family event with kite flying in solidarity with Palestine, Philadelphia, Dec. 9, 2023. WW Photo: Joe Piette

If I must die
you must live
to tell my story
to sell my things
to buy a piece of cloth and some strings,
(make it white with a long tail) so that a child, somewhere in Gaza
while looking heaven in the eye
awaiting his dad who left in a blaze —
and bid no one farewell
not even to his flesh,
not even to himself —
sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up above
and thinks for a moment an angel is there
bringing back love
If I must die
let it bring hope
let it be a tale

Hundreds of people showed up again on Dec. 11 to protest Genocide Joe Biden’s presence in Philadelphia.

