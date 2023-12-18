Philly protesters support Palestine, fly kites, hit Genocide Joe

Philadelphia

As part of a global Kite Flight in Solidarity with Gaza, Philadelphia families came out on Dec. 9 to paint pro-Palestine designs on kites and fly them at the Belmont Plateau, with the city skyline in the distance. The event came just a few days after the death of Gazan poet Refaat Alareer, who was murdered by Israel.

Flying kites is featured in one of Alareer’s last poems. The full text is as follows:

If I must die

you must live

to tell my story

to sell my things

to buy a piece of cloth and some strings,

(make it white with a long tail) so that a child, somewhere in Gaza

while looking heaven in the eye

awaiting his dad who left in a blaze —

and bid no one farewell

not even to his flesh,

not even to himself —

sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up above

and thinks for a moment an angel is there

bringing back love

If I must die

let it bring hope

let it be a tale

Hundreds of people showed up again on Dec. 11 to protest Genocide Joe Biden’s presence in Philadelphia.