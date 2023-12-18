Pro-Palestine march blocks, shuts down bridge in Portland, Oregon

Over 200 people, answering the call by Intifada PDX to support a free Palestine, marched through the Central Eastside of Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 11. The march ended on the Burnside Bridge where the protesters blocked off and shut down the bridge with cars, bikes, bodies and flags for upwards of 30 minutes.

Workers at Peace Tree Montessori School in North Portland had a strong contingent. They had called a school strike in support of Palestine that day in large enough numbers to force the school to shut down, which made parents explain this action to their children.

Workers World Party, along with others, participated in the demonstration.

– Caption and photo by Danny O’Brien