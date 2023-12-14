Denver: Stop the Israeli massacre of Palestinian people!
Over 500 people attended a protest memorial at City Park in Denver on Dec. 10, where thousands of white flags were planted by the lake in memory of the Palestinian adults and children who have been killed by Israeli bombs demolishing most of Gaza. Speakers from Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths spoke in support of a permanent cease-fire and land and freedom for the Palestinian people. Stop the genocidal war now!
– Caption and photo by Viviana Weinstein