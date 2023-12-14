PDF of December 14 print issue
Palestine will be free!
U.S. imperialism: ‘the head of the snake’
Statements fromm PFLP and Hamas
Editorial: Which forces promote Israeli terrorism?
More on Palestine:
Protests in Denver, Harrisburg, Portland
Stunning rebuke to U.S.
Solidarity of women
Rafah and Khan Younis
UAW resolution
International Assembly Against Imperialism
Lenin, Zetkin denounced capitalism, sexism
Tear down the walls:
Mumia solidarity
Ed Poindexter ¡presente!
‘Care, not cages’
Visit to a PA prison
Free Dr. Aafia Siddiqui!
Mundo Obrero:
Más allá del ‘alto el fuego ya’
Los peruanos se resisten
