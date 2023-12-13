Statewide Pennsylvania protest for Palestine

Hundreds of activists braved heavy rains to rally and march in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for Pennsylvania’s first statewide action in solidarity with Palestine. Demonstrators, coming from multiple cities around the state, gathered outside the Pennsylvania Capitol where they placed over 300 infant-size, mock body bags, produced by Spiral Q Art Build, on the stairs. A mile-long march brought the protest to Governor Josh Shapiro’s mansion, where speakers denounced Shapiro for his outspoken support for Israel and his refusal to speak against the genocide being carried out against Palestinians in Gaza.