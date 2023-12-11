Mumia solidarity actions denounce 42 years of unjust incarceration

Philadelphia

December 9 marked 42 years of political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal’s unjust imprisonment. The occasion was observed with street actions in several cities in the U.S. and elsewhere. In Philadelphia, activists held a well received “Honk for Mumia” action in Center City on Dec. 8.

A webinar titled “Free Mumia, Free Palestine, Free all Political Prisoners” took place Dec. 9. Gabe Bryant and Sophia Williams, organizers with Love Not Phear and Mobilization4Mumia, co-chaired the program which featured Palestinian activist Nancy Monsour, Dr. Ricardo Alvarez on Mumia’s medical condition and Johanna Fernandez on legal developments in the case. Julia Wright read a poem by Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer, who was killed by the Israeli Occupation Forces in Gaza this week. A pre-recorded message from Mumia was aired.

Speakers raised cases of other political prisoners, including Kamau Sadiki, Rev. Joy Powell, Leonard Peltier, Veronza Bowers, Kevin Rasheed Johnson, Imam Jamil Al-Amin and Ed Poindexter, who suddenly died in prison Dec. 8. Brother Kwame Shakur spoke from within the walls on the work of Prison Lives Matter. Preparation to celebrate Mumia’s 70th birthday on April 24, 2024 was announced.

The three hour program can be viewed on YouTube at tinyurl.com/4yjrpdwk.