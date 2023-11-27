No letup in solidarity with Palestine

Cleveland

Amid sustained chants of “Free free Palestine!” a huge crowd gathered in the Buffalo, New York, city center on Nov. 18 to join people worldwide in demanding “Cease-fire now!” as well as “Stop the Genocide!” and “End U.S. arms and money to Israel!”

Niagara Square was filled with militant activist youth and families with children holding Palestinian flags. When the rally ended, participants marched from City Hall to U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer’s office. The action was called by the Muslim Public Affairs Council Western New York and Jewish Voice for Peace Buffalo, and endorsed by many other organizations.

The Buffalo action was one of hundreds of ongoing actions to support the heroic people of Palestine.

Hundreds of pro-Palestine activists demonstrated outside the “All-in Leadership Forum” sponsored by Greater Cleveland Partnership in Cleveland’s theater district. The forum, held Nov. 20, featured several elected officials, all of whom are vocally pro-Zionist. The demonstrators were not intimidated by the massive police presence set up to protect the politicians. Another march and rally took place Nov. 25 in the suburb of Lakewood.

In Portland, Oregon, protesters rallied at City Hall around the slogan, “End U.S. funding of Israeli apartheid … Free Palestine,” on Nov. 18. They then shut down streets, chanting and marching in the rain as the day came to a close. On the same day in Seattle, Indigenous musicians played during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestine.

The Palestinian resistance and its supporters around the world are determined. Free, free Palestine!

Ellie Dorritie, Jim McMahan and Lyn Neeley contributed to this article.