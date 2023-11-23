Resistance News Network names some of Palestinian women to be freed

On Nov. 22, Resistance News Network released a list of Palestinian prisoners who will potentially be freed in the upcoming series of exchange deals. Of them, 150 are set to be released in order of time served.

Resistance News Prisoners said they have 300 names that are among the list of Palestinian prisoners that will potentially be freed in the upcoming series of exchange deals. Of these 300, 79 of them are from Al-Quds, the eternal capital of Palestine.

In the first stage, 150 Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed (in order of time spent in prison) in exchange for 50 non-soldier women and children settlers held in Gaza. For each 10 additional settler women and children prisoners released, 30 Palestinian women and child prisoners are set to be liberated.

Among the women prisoners who are included in the list: