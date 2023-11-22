Hamas on cease-fire agreement

The following statement on a cease-fire agreement was issued by Hamas — Islamic Resistance Movement — on Nov. 21, 2023.

Driven by our responsibility towards our enduring and steadfast Palestinian people and our continuous effort to bolster the steadfastness of our heroic people in the Gaza Strip, to provide relief and heal their wounds and to strengthen the will of our victorious resistance on the seventh of October in the face of the Zionist enemy:

After difficult and complicated negotiations over many days, we announce, with the help and success granted by Allah Almighty, the reaching of the agreement of a humanitarian truce (a temporary cease-fire) for a duration of four days, with diligent and appreciated Qatari and Egyptian efforts, which stipulates:

The cessation of fire from both sides, the stopping of all military activities of the occupation army in all areas of the Gaza Strip and the halt of the movement of its military vehicles infiltrating the Gaza Strip.

The entry of hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian, relief, medical and fuel aid into all areas of the Gaza Strip, without exception, north and south.

The release of 50 of the occupation detainees, women and children under 19 years old, in exchange for the release of 150 women and children under 19 years old from among our people from the occupation prisons, all according to seniority.

The cessation of air traffic in (the south) for the four days.

The cessation of air traffic in (the north) for six hours daily from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM.

During the cease-fire, the occupation commits to not attacking or arresting anyone in all areas of the Gaza Strip.

Guaranteeing the freedom of movement of people (from north to south) along Salah Al-Din Street.

The terms of this agreement were formulated according to the vision of the resistance and its determinants, which aim to serve our people and enhance their steadfastness in the face of aggression, constantly mindful of their sacrifices, suffering, concerns and managing these negotiations from a position of steadfastness and strength in the field, despite the occupation’s attempts to prolong and procrastinate the negotiations.

As we announce the reaching of the truce agreement, we affirm that our hands will remain on the trigger, and our victorious brigades will remain on the lookout to defend our people and defeat the occupation and aggression.

We promise our people that we will remain loyal to their blood, sacrifices, patience, steadfastness and aspirations for liberation, freedom, restoration of rights and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.