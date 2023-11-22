Philadelphia — Stop the U.S. genocidal war machine

On a beautiful afternoon in Philadelphia on Nov. 11, hundreds gathered for a multigenerational and diverse rally protesting U.S. imperialism. They demanded that the U.S. government stop the genocide against the people in Palestine and end its interventions in Haiti, the Philippines and Niger. Organizers and activists from the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition, Anakbayan Philadelphia, Mobilization4Mumia, Love not Phear, Black Agenda for Peace, Workers World Party and others rallied the crowd with chants.

Speaker after speaker delivered fiery remarks connecting the repression of poor Black and Brown communities by the Philadelphia Police Department to the genocidal war against the Palestinian people, the struggle to free political prisoners such as Mumia Abu-Jamal, and the continued intervention by the U.S. in Haiti and the Philippines. Activists marched from Girard Avenue and North Broad Street to City Hall, growing in numbers, while chanting and demanding an end to the genocidal U.S. war machine.