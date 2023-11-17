The occupation’s crimes against prisoners have exceeded all limits

The following statement was issued by the Office of Martyrs, Prisoners, and Wounded from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Nov. 10, 2023.

The Office of Martyrs, Prisoners, and Wounded of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, in a statement issued on Fri., Nov. 10, affirmed that the occupation’s crimes against Palestinian prisoners have reached indescribable levels of brutality and savagery, constituting a series of war crimes and crimes against humanity in all their forms.

The statement mentioned that since Oct. 7, the occupation forces escalated their arrest campaigns, leading to the arrests of more than 2,300 Palestinians, including the elderly, children, and women. In these arrest operations, brutal tactics were used, including detaining the relatives of those targeted for arrest as hostages, among others.

The statement also clarified that the interrogation procedures have become another link in the chain of war crimes, ranging from beatings, mistreatment, and brutal torture, to threats of raping female prisoners and relatives of prisoners, and harassment of minor girls by the enemy army soldiers, culminating in the execution of many prisoners during the vengeful and brutal torture rituals that the occupation insists on calling interrogation.

The statement emphasized that the occupation forces no longer care about hiding or justifying their crimes, but continue them arrogantly. The arrests now include lawyers, who are one of the few means of defending the rights of prisoners and learning about their conditions.

The statement noted that the execution of prisoners in jails by the occupation authorities continues with international cover and silence. The insistence of the International Red Cross and many international organizations concerned to ignore the reality of these conditions and their excuse that the occupation prevents them from visiting the prisoners and learning about their conditions, is an argument against them, not for them, confirming the ongoing complicity of international institutions in the comprehensive massacre and genocide waged by the occupation against our people.

The statement called on the relevant international institutions to immediately impose sanctions on the occupation, expel it from all international bodies concerned with human rights, boycott and internationally isolate it, and impose the severest sanctions against it.

The statement mentioned that it is impossible to equate the noble humanitarian treatment of the Palestinian resistance towards the occupation’s prisoners of all categories, and their earnest efforts to preserve them despite the brutal bombing targeted at them by the occupation state, with the treatment of this criminal state.