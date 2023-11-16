PDF of November 16 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on November 16, 2023

Stop U.S.-backed Israeli terror

War crimes: Bombing Gaza hospitals
Int’l delegation demands full opening of Rafah border for aid
From Turtle Island to Palestine, the struggle continues at 2023 NDOM

The Red Nation speaks on Gaza
Lenin on emancipation of women
SAG-AFTRA wins big gains
Portland teachers historic strike
‘Shut it down for Palestine’
Gaza exposes limits of U.S. power
U.S., Israeli eyes on Gaza’s gas fields
Unions obstruct arms supplies to Israel
Racist censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Defend the right to resistance

Mundo Obrero:
Defender el derecho a la resistencia

Tear down the walls:
Free Palestinian prisoners
Mumia on ‘War against the fleas’
A plea from U.S. jails


More PDF back-issues here.

