PDF of November 16 print issue

Stop U.S.-backed Israeli terror

War crimes: Bombing Gaza hospitals

Int’l delegation demands full opening of Rafah border for aid

From Turtle Island to Palestine, the struggle continues at 2023 NDOM

The Red Nation speaks on Gaza

Lenin on emancipation of women

SAG-AFTRA wins big gains

Portland teachers historic strike

‘Shut it down for Palestine’

Gaza exposes limits of U.S. power

U.S., Israeli eyes on Gaza’s gas fields

Unions obstruct arms supplies to Israel

Racist censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Defend the right to resistance

Mundo Obrero:

Defender el derecho a la resistencia

Tear down the walls:

Free Palestinian prisoners

Mumia on ‘War against the fleas’

A plea from U.S. jails





Download the PDF.

