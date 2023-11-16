PDF of November 16 print issue
Stop U.S.-backed Israeli terror
War crimes: Bombing Gaza hospitals
Int’l delegation demands full opening of Rafah border for aid
From Turtle Island to Palestine, the struggle continues at 2023 NDOM
The Red Nation speaks on Gaza
Lenin on emancipation of women
SAG-AFTRA wins big gains
Portland teachers historic strike
‘Shut it down for Palestine’
Gaza exposes limits of U.S. power
U.S., Israeli eyes on Gaza’s gas fields
Unions obstruct arms supplies to Israel
Racist censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Defend the right to resistance
Mundo Obrero:
Defender el derecho a la resistencia
Tear down the walls:
Free Palestinian prisoners
Mumia on ‘War against the fleas’
A plea from U.S. jails
