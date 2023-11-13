A worldwide appeal to stop bombing hospitals in Gaza

The edited appeal was released by Hamas – Islamic Resistance Movement – on Nov. 11, 2023.

It’s time for the Arab and Islamic states, our nation, and the free people of the world to act now to stop the aggression and immediately rescue the hospitals in the Gaza Strip and open the Rafah crossing for the entry of essential human life necessities.

The siege of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s barbaric continuous bombardment with all types of U.S. weapons, the prevention of fuel, water, food, internet, communication and transport means, and all essentials of human life from reaching patients, the wounded, and displaced people, is a heinous crime against humanity and a genocide for which everyone who stands helpless to immediately intervene to stop this horrifying massacre and humanitarian disaster bears moral and political responsibility.

In the face of the humanitarian catastrophe affecting the health sector in the Gaza Strip, ongoing for 35 continuous days, and the martyrdom of more than 11,000 people, mostly women and children, and 27,000 wounded and injured, we urgently call for the following:

Firstly: Leaders and rulers of our Arab and Islamic nation, meeting today at the joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, in the name of Arab and Islamic brotherhood bonds, to make a historic and decisive decision to immediately stop the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip, and to employ all the Arab and Islamic power resources to enforce that by pressuring the U.S. administration, which bears direct responsibility for the genocidal war that our people in the Gaza Strip are subjected to.

Secondly: Form committees in all medical, humanitarian relief, and parliamentary specialties, and head immediately towards the Egyptian-Palestinian Rafah crossing, challenging the Zionist occupation, to bring in all relief, medical, food, and fuel materials to rescue all hospitals in the Gaza Strip, which have gone out of service or will go out of service, before they turn into mass graves and massacres that shame humanity.