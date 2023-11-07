Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine on ‘Yemen Today’

The representative of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Yemen, Khaled Khalifa, spoke during a meeting with “Yemen Today” channel.

This statement was issued by Resistance News Network on Nov. 6, 2023.

There is a great consensus between the leadership in Yemen and the people towards the Palestinian cause.

Yemen has moved beyond the stage of condemnation and denouncement to an advanced stage by directly entering the war with the Zionist entity.

The Zionist intelligence agency classifies Yemen as the most dangerous among the Axis of Resistance countries, more than Hezbollah and the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The composition of the Yemeni person is characterized by nobility, dignity and the rejection of the occupier, and indeed Yemen is a graveyard for invaders, and Yemen’s participation with Palestine is proof of that.

During the past three weeks, the number of Palestinian prisoners in Zionist jails has doubled, and it is doing so to secure itself even if a prisoner exchange operation occurs.

The green light given to the Zionist entity for bombing, killing and destruction has never been given to anyone before.

The financial amounts provided by Yemen to Palestine, whether large or small, have a significant impact on the Palestinians because they are taken from the sustenance of their children.

All Palestinian factions participated in all confrontations with the Zionist enemy.

Within hours of the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Western countries moved and provided all support to the Zionist entity.

The ruling Arab regimes were created by the occupation, and this is a fact that must be acknowledged.

Hezbollah plays a significant role in confronting the Zionist entity and has delivered many painful strikes to the enemy.

Societies that preserve their values and principles have interacted with the Palestinian cause and are affected by what happens, unlike the normalizing states that have changed the thoughts and orientations of their people, and therefore they no longer care about what happens in Gaza.

The Palestinians are the ones who decide the success of any operation against the Zionist entity, and all hope for victory lies with them.