Oakland Education Association demands ceasefire, end to occupation

By Oakland Education Association

Oct. 26, 2023

We mourn the tragic loss of both Palestinian and Israeli lives these past weeks, and we unequivocally condemn the decades-long violent occupation of Palestine that has led to this escalation of horrific violence. Israel is an apartheid state, and the Israeli government leaders have espoused genocidal rhetoric and policies against the people of Palestine. As educators of a diverse community here in Oakland [California], our conscience demands that we say clearly that the Oakland Education Association calls for a ceasefire and an end to the occupation of Palestine.

OEA will always stand up for the rights of the oppressed and use our labor power to stand up for justice. As educators, we demand that the U.S. stop funding endless wars, and invest in quality education and the social support for our students and our communities. Our solidarity is with Palestine, as we know that our struggles are connected.

Ismael Armendaiz said: “As OEA President, I strongly encourage ALL OEA members to call their representatives, or any congressperson, and urge them to support the Ceasefire Now Resolution Barbara Lee (D-California) has signed onto the resolution and the script includes language to call and thank her for her leadership, while also encouraging her to support the end of the occupation.”

As educators, it is our privilege to teach young people about the realities of the world we live in. Teach Palestine is a great resource for classroom materials. Additionally, OEA educators are working on compiling lesson plans and curriculum materials to support education in our classrooms. This google drive will be continuously updated, so please check regularly for more resources. What’s more, any educators who face disciplinary actions based on their teaching will have the full support of the Association and OEA leadership.

OEA is proud to join labor unions across the Bay Area in calling for an end to Israeli occupation of Palestine through a variety of actions. Join OEA and other labor unions at two upcoming events in San Francisco:

Stop The Genocide in Gaza, Saturday Oct. 28, 1:00, Embarcadero, San Francisco

International Day of Solidarity, Saturday, Nov. 4, 1:00, Civic Center, San Francisco (more information to come)

OEA recognizes this is an ongoing conflict that will not end with a ceasefire. If any members would like to support the growing movement for a Free Palestine, please email [email protected] to join a working group of rank-and-file educators and members of the OEA executive board as we continue to organize actions, resources and support for all members in the name of a Free Palestine.