Security officers fight for a union in Cleveland

Cleveland

Low-paid security officers in Cleveland’s theater district want a union, but they are up against a union-busting company, PalAmerican Security. Service Employees Union Local 1 is demanding that Playhouse Square CEO Craig Hassall hold PalAmerican accountable.

The union, which accuses PalAmerican of illegally firing a union supporter and refusing “to commit to a fair process for union recognition,” stated in a leaflet that the company is under federal investigation for anti-union activity.

Local 1 confronted Cleveland’s well-to-do with its message Oct. 27 when it came with signs to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Playhouse Square storefront office of the elite City Club of Cleveland. The union, whose members include many janitors who clean downtown office buildings, held a press conference demanding Hassall “Do the right thing!”

-Report and photo by Martha Grevatt