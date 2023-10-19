Statement from intellectuals from the Arab world
The following is a statement of intellectuals from the Arab world condemning the brutal Zionist aggression on Gaza. The statement was translated from Arabic.
At this crucial moment when the Zionist entity is waging a war of extermination against our people in the Gaza Strip under the pretext of terrorism that has been fooling no one, we, intellectuals of the Arab world, who signed this statement, declare our unlimited support for the people of Gaza in their legitimate resistance, and our unlimited condemnation of the Zionist entity in its brutal and barbaric aggression against innocent lives.
The Zionist entity, which hates innocence and kills children, hates the truth, kills journalists, hates nature and sweeps away olive trees, culminates in this escalation a long march of violations, which were not limited to rejecting all U.N. resolutions, expanding the settlement cancer, restricting and arresting Palestinians in the West Bank and the interior, attacking Islamic and Christian holy sites, fueling violence in the hearts of settlers and arming them, besieging the Gaza Strip and starving its people, and even exceeding all of that to reach its final goal of systematic ethnic cleansing.
Until the blatant lie on which the Zionist project was based is realized, Palestine will become “a land without a people for a people without a land,” and externally through the passage of normalization projects aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause and stripping the Arabs of their dignity.
For 75 years, the occupying Zionist entity has left no moral value without violating it, no civilized principle without violating it, and no human sanctity without trampling on it with the shoes of its soldiers stained with the blood of innocents. This time, however, [the Zionist state] decided to go further in [its] tyranny, taking advantage of the world’s complicity and bias, and wanted [its] brutal massacre against the people of Gaza to be broadcast live without the slightest shame or consideration for what was left of the world’s conscience. If human history has become accustomed to giving a voice to the executioner and a voice to the victim, the Zionist entity — which has known since its inception only the theft of the rights of others — was quick to rob both voices to be at the same time the shooter of the bullet in reality and the recipient of the lie.
As we sign this statement, we address it to our people in Gaza in particular and in Palestine in general, saluting their legendary steadfastness and struggle in defense of their historical right to their land, and their courageous civilized stand against the vanguards of colonialism, fascism and racism. In this position, we do not declare anything new when we preserve for them their natural right to resist their occupier, a right guaranteed to them by every law, approved by every law and assured by every custom.
We also appeal to the entire Arab nation, governments, organizations, peoples and individuals, to appeal to them to play their historic role in supporting their Palestinian brothers against this blatant aggression and to assist them in all possible moral and material ways. Recalling the need not to be distracted and not to cool down until the heavy cloud of death is lifted from our people in Gaza.
Then we turn to the free people of humanity throughout the world, especially those who have tasted the bitterness of colonialism, racism and the cruelty of the policies of extermination and occupation everywhere. At this moment, we urgently need to unite in the face of this manifest injustice and to stand as an impregnable barrier between the colonizer’s tank and its victim. If the oppressors have called for one nation, then nothing less than their victims should also unite as one nation against them.
In particular, we salute the supporters of the cause around the world, foremost among them the few people of conscience in the West who, with their free and courageous voices, were able to obstruct even a little bit the Western machine of lies and falsifications that shocked us as we see it burning in a few days the principles and values accumulated by the West over long centuries in order to support Zionist propaganda.
In the past few days, we have seen numbers of Western politicians, intellectuals and media professionals scrambling to their eternal shame, and we have seen how the autumn of nature seems to be just a faint shadow of the real autumn, the autumn of the claims of democracy, freedom and human rights trampled by the feet of these ruggers in the direction of pushing the Zionist entity to commit its next massacres to the fullest.
In this part of the world, we are the ones who yearn for peace the most. But as much as we yearn for it, we know very well that there can be no peace without freedom, no peace without justice, and no peace without truth. Days have proven that this Zionist entity is hostile to freedom, justice and truth.
** This statement was hastily made in response to the critical situation in Gaza. We could not have been slow to expand the list of signatories while the usurping entity exploits every minute to bomb the Gaza Strip and deprives it of its human right to water, food and electricity. We ask all the advocates of that right to sign this statement with us.
The statement was signed by over 2,000 academics, artists, composers, critics, journalists, film directors, novelists, performers, poets, professors, researchers, screenwriters, thinkers, writers and others. For full list and to sign on in your own language: https://forms.gle/YaBraB5YRLyUEdgU9
