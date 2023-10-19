PDF of October 19 print issue

Download the PDF.

U.S., Israel:

Stop the genocide!

The real terrorists – then and now

Auto strike enters second month

Protests expose Ukraine war

Anti-China media lies

Tear Down the Walls:

An execution in Texas

Letter from inside

No new jail!

Mundo Obrero:

Solidaridad mundial con Palestina

Artefactos incendiarios

More on heroic Palestinian resistance:

Media censorship of Palestinian resistance

Palestinian liberation is a working-class fight

Mass. activists blockade weapons dealers

What SOLIDARITY looks like

Palestine: Resistance rises toward revolution

Voices of resistance and support

Israel is on its colonial deathbed

Letter from Gaza

Israeli settlers engaged in pogroms





