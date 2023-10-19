PDF of October 19 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on October 19, 2023

U.S., Israel:
Stop the genocide!

The real terrorists – then and now

Auto strike enters second month

Protests expose Ukraine war 
Anti-China media lies 

Tear Down the Walls:
An execution in Texas
Letter from inside
No new jail!

Mundo Obrero:
Solidaridad mundial con Palestina
Artefactos incendiarios

More on heroic Palestinian resistance:
Media censorship of Palestinian resistance
Palestinian liberation is a working-class fight
Mass. activists blockade weapons dealers
What SOLIDARITY looks like
Palestine: Resistance rises toward revolution
Voices of resistance and support
Israel is on its colonial deathbed
Letter from Gaza
Israeli settlers engaged in pogroms


