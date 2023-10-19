PDF of October 19 print issue
U.S., Israel:
Stop the genocide!
The real terrorists – then and now
Auto strike enters second month
Protests expose Ukraine war
Anti-China media lies
Tear Down the Walls:
An execution in Texas
Letter from inside
No new jail!
Mundo Obrero:
Solidaridad mundial con Palestina
Artefactos incendiarios
More on heroic Palestinian resistance:
Media censorship of Palestinian resistance
Palestinian liberation is a working-class fight
Mass. activists blockade weapons dealers
What SOLIDARITY looks like
Palestine: Resistance rises toward revolution
Voices of resistance and support
Israel is on its colonial deathbed
Letter from Gaza
Israeli settlers engaged in pogroms
