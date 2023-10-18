Indigenous Peoples Day in Houston

Southeast Tejas Brown Berets, a grassroots Xicana/o organization dedicated to education and defense of the community, held a successful banner drop over Houston’s busiest freeway on Indigenous Peoples Day, Oct. 9. One banner read “Indigenous Resistance” and the other said “Not Your Mascots — Indians, Chiefs, Redskins.” The two banners were greeted by a cacophony of honks from the freeway below in response to a sign reading “Honk if you agree.”

-Report and photo by Gloria Rubac