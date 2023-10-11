Banner drop demands justice for Jalen Randle

Houston

Dozens of people stunned drivers Oct. 7 when they stretched a huge banner along the side of a bridge over one of Houston’s busiest freeways reading: “Justice for Jalen Randle.” Randle’s family had organized the banner drop and family, friends and activists participated.

In April of 2022, Houston police stopped a car Randle was in. Three seconds after Randle exited the car — and before officer Shane Privette had even finished asking him to put his hands up — Privette shot the 29-year-old African American man in the back of his neck.

Randle’s murder was captured on video, yet the cop who killed him is still working and collecting a paycheck. A Harris County grand jury decided last April that there was insufficient evidence to charge Privette, despite the video. The case will again go before a grand jury this October.

Noted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is representing Randle’s family. Crump has announced that he will file a civil rights lawsuit against the police department. At a recent press conference, Crump asked, “How long will it take for them to arrest the officer who killed Jalen Randle? Shot to the back of the head, what else needs to be said?”

Randle left behind a young daughter, brothers and parents who are determined to see this racist killer cop be punished. His family and supporters will be at the courthouse when the new grand jury convenes.