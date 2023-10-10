Reproductive justice activists rallied in downtown Cleveland Oct. 8 to promote a “yes” vote on Issue 1 in the November election. If passed, Issue 1 would amend the Ohio constitution to enshrine abortion access, contraception access and miscarriage care.

In 2019, the Ohio legislature passed one of the most restrictive anti-abortion bills in the country, which went into effect after last year’s Supreme Court Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, which had legalized the procedure. Ohio’s law is temporarily on hold while it is being litigated in the courts, but if Issue 1 passes, it will be nullified altogether.

Issue 1 is on the ballot because of a grassroots campaign, launched by the coalition Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, that collected over 700,000 signatures of registered voters. “Bans off Ohio” rallies were also held Oct. 8 in Akron, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo.

– Report and photo by Martha Grevatt