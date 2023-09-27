‘We never left’ – A poem by Susan Abulhawa

By Susan Abulhawa posted on September 27, 2023

Susan Abulhawa

Internationally renowned and award-winning Palestinian author and poet, Susan Abulhawa, opened the historic Palestine Writes Literature Festival in Philadelphia, Sept. 22-24, with this poem written in May 2022.

No matter what you ask
Because we are the people of the land.
Because we are the keepers of her stories
 passed down to us from the olive trees
 Because her rivers run through our bodies
  and our grandmothers embroidered her landscape
  on our skin since ten thousand years
 Because we saddled her first horses
 we sang her first ballads and
 we harvested her wheat with love
 no matter who held guns over us
 Because our poetry watered her gardens
 since before she was Canaan
 Because we danced when she married the Mediterranean Sea
 and we made her wedding cake a tray of
 kanafe from Nablus
 Because we were always there.
 We are the Jews and the Christians and the Muslims
 we lived converted between religions
 settled from pilgrims left and returned
 mixed with our conquerors
 died by their swords and
     nourished her soil with our bodies.
 But we never left.
 But we never left.
 But we never left.
 When Henry VIII sent Anne Boleyn to the tower
 we were in Palestine.
 When Marie Antoinette was marched to the guillotine
 we were in Palestine.
 When Galileo gazed at the heavens
 we were in Palestine.
When Columbus got lost, pillaged, and raped where he landed
 we were in Palestine.
When Queen Nzinga ruled the kingdoms of Ndongo and Matamba
 When Genghis Khan broke through China’s great wall
 When the suffragettes marched
 When all of your history
 it was us who were there.
 Not in Europe or Russia or Poland or
 Brooklyn or Yemen or
 Iran or Iraq
 but in Palestine
 continuously for millennia.
 Because we created her dances
 we terraced all her hills and
 nestled our homes in her grooves,
 Because we slept, ate, gave birth
 married, loved, aged, and died in her arms
 since time was fitted for a calendar.
 Because now she’s under a foreigner’s boot
 her curves decapitated by urban planners
 her trees cut and burned by their hate
 her body scarred and siphoned dry
 her pomegranate owned and caged
 her zatar buried in concrete and
 her wild tumultuous history
     violently stuffed into a plastic box
      branded with a new name and an epic myth.
 They’ve killed her birds,
 taken our hummus and falafel hostage in a museum
 they built over the graves of our ancestors.
But we know and
  only we can tell her native stories,
  sing her native songs and
  dance for her a promise from her children
 determined to make their way back
 to the embrace of her sun-kissed hills and
  her orange and olive groves
 to revive her desiccated rivers
  that they might again roar with life
 as they did when our family
  was whole on her banks.
 We will
  always write our love letters to her
  always sing and paint and sew and
  cook her favorite foods
  and think and fight and cry and plant
  and harvest and celebrate for her
  our Palestine.
 We lean on each other
  we count on our friends and
  repudiate to the normalizers of our oppression.
 We persist.
 We exist.
 We are one nation
  one history
  one heritage
  one people
  determined and destined to go home.

 

Copyright © 2021 Workers.org

