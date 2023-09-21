PDF of Sept. 21 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on September 21, 2023

Download the PDF.

Boston march Oct. 7 to demand:
Indigenous Peoples Day now!

UAW strikes Big Three all at once

Occupy Wall Street, 2011
Seattle: Justice for Jaahnavi!
Starbucks workers’ Day of Solidarity
On the picket line
‘Stop the Shock!’

Cop City struggle intensifies
Racist Philly police officer jailed for murder
Climate crisis: socialist view
Birmingham 1963 martyrs remembered

Editorial: Bidenomics

World:
Eyewitness Nicaragua 
Libya flood
G77+China in Cuba 
Anti-NATO conference

Mundo Obrero:
Crisis climática: una visión socialista
¡Justicia para Junito!

Tear down the walls!
Protests hit deaths in Rhode Island & Georgia
Attica anniversary
Free Leonard Peltier!

More PDF back-issues here.

