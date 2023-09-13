Free Tiffany Gardner!

Cleveland

Family, friends and community supporters of Tiffany Gardner gathered outside the “Justice Center” in downtown Cleveland Sept. 11.

In 2021, Gardner called 911 to report that her wallet was stolen at a store in East Cleveland, a suburb of Cleveland. After Gardner left the scene, the man who stole her wallet was beaten to death by two men. Although she was not familiar with the two men, Gardner was charged with and convicted of murder and is serving a 15 years to life sentence at the Dayton, Ohio, Correctional Facility.

Gardner’s supporters are demanding this mother, daughter and sister — whose youngest son is shown in the photo on the left — be immediately released.

-Report and photo by Martha Grevatt