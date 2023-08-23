PDF of August 24 issue

Download the PDF.

Disaster capitalists target Native lands in Maui

Palestine Writes Festival returns

Reinstate Steve at Trader Joe’s

UAW rejects boss’s bid

Ohio abortion access

Flight attendants’ CHAOS

NY Times’ hit job

Transgender fear and women’s sports

Lenin on the working class

Editorial: Presidents & border brutality





World:

Why we must defend China

No to the invasion of Niger!

Petition for Cuba

Mundo Obrero:

¡No a la invasión de Níger!

Petición por Cuba

Tear down the walls!

Seminar behind bars

Profit gouging protest

Ruchell Magee is free

Black August tribute

Download the PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.