PDF of August 24 issue

By Workers World Party posted on August 23, 2023

Download the PDF.

Disaster capitalists target Native lands in Maui

Palestine Writes Festival returns

Reinstate Steve at Trader Joe’s
UAW rejects boss’s bid
Ohio abortion access
Flight attendants’ CHAOS
NY Times’ hit job

Transgender fear and women’s sports
Lenin on the working class

Editorial: Presidents & border brutality


World:
Why we must defend China
No to the invasion of Niger! 
Petition for Cuba

Mundo Obrero:
¡No a la invasión de Níger!
Petición por Cuba

Tear down the walls!
Seminar behind bars
Profit gouging protest
Ruchell Magee is free
Black August tribute

More PDF back-issues here.

