Protesters demand an end to U.S.-French colonial domination in West Africa in New York

Demonstrators gathered in front of the French Mission to the United Nations in New York City Aug. 22 at a protest organized by the December 12th Movement, calling for “France out of Africa/Hands off Niger.”

Speakers passionately demanded the withdrawal of U.S. and French troops from West Africa and the closure of military bases in Niger. Their powerful voices highlighted the U.S. and Europe’s ongoing colonial exploitation of Africa’s rich natural resources.

With an emphasis on the dire consequences of this criminal domination, the speakers shed light on the harsh living conditions faced by the masses of people in Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali and other West African nations, where extreme poverty and the lack of basic necessities persist. The protesters united against U.S. and French imperialism, advocating for self-determination for the continent.

– Story and photos by Richie Merino