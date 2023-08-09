Banner drop targets APEC

Seattle

Seattle demonstrators at the University of Washington continued actions that began with a People’s Summit Against APEC, July 29-30, with a banner drop Aug. 3 against the imperialist-dominated Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum. The giant banner drop was part of a mass leafleting, rally and teach-in by the Pacific Northwest People Over Profits Coalition. The coalition is made up of organizations, individuals and alliances working to confront APEC.

APEC meets regularly to make corporate deals against the interests of the working masses of the Asia Pacific region. The protests also challenge APEC’s support for the privatization of health care, which allows health care costs to skyrocket beyond the means of workers. General funds for medical care are being diverted for military health care.

The U.S.-dominated, closed-door meeting will run through Aug. 20 and resume in San Francisco this fall, where more counter-protests are planned.