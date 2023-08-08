WWP leaders to speak on China trip

A delegation sponsored by the China/U.S. Solidarity Network, including Workers World Party members Sara Flounders and Arjae Red, traveled to China from May 11 to May 31. Their purpose was to observe firsthand the reality in China versus the increasing misinformation put out by U.S.-sponsored propaganda. Flounders and Red are currently organizing discussions in several U.S. cities to share what they learned.

You can hear about Xinjiang, Taiwan, China’s road to building socialism and why the left must oppose the U.S. war drive against China. There will be a discussion at 284 Amory Street in Boston and online Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To register, go to tinyurl.com/4jbrc3jc.

Flounders and Red will speak in New York City on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time at 121 W. 27th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenue, Room #404. Information will be provided closer to the date about viewing the meeting online.

There will be a discussion in Buffalo on Tuesday, Au g. 29, at6:00 p.m. Eastern Time at 335 Richmond Avenue.

Articles about the visit to Xinjiang and dispelling U.S. propaganda were published in the June 9 and June 22 issues of Workers World. (https://www.workers.org/2023/06/71505/ https://www.workers.org/2023/06/71723/)