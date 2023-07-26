Strike at International Flavors and Fragrances factory

The workers at the International Flavors and Fragrances plant in Memphis, Tennessee, worked for over a year without a contract before they decided enough was enough. The members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) Local 390G have been on the picket line since June 4. The factory produces soy protein products for major corporations including Nestle Purina and Abbott Nutrition.

In a letter to IFF CEO Frank Clyburn, the workers state their reasonable demands, including “dignity and respect on the job that comes from a union contract negotiated in good faith and without take-aways. Workers want a collective bargaining agreement that protects what they already have: affordable health care, good benefits, safe working conditions and paid overtime that allows them a decent wage while also preserving time with their family.” A GoFundMe site is helping to support these workers, who haven’t seen a paycheck for over six weeks. (tinyurl.com/2kkaa7xf)

Philadelphia Zoo workers ratify new contract

A new contract between American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 752 and the Philadelphia Zoo was ratified by an overwhelming majority of the union membership. AFSCME District Council 47’s Instagram site lists some of the wins: wage increases of at least 12.5% over the next three years, reduction of healthcare costs and four weeks paid parental leave. The contract also provides for enhancing safety and training protocols.

Three-day strike at Children’s Law Center

The workers at the Children’s Law Center in New York City held a three-day strike to send a message to the bosses. Members of A Better CLC/United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2325 have been in negotiations for their first contract for over two years. CLC Management has not bargained in good faith; in particular, the salary proposed would not provide a living wage for these workers.

A union statement warns, “Our members remain outraged at management’s lack of movement … If there is not substantial movement from management toward a fair contract for our members, The Children’s Law Center union is prepared to call for an indefinite strike. We are profoundly grateful for the support from our community, our fellow unions, our elected officials and beyond. We remain dedicated to providing the highest quality representation for our vulnerable child-clients and to fighting for better conditions, so we can continue to do so every day.”