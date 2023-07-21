Portland Pride weekend: visibility and protest

Portland, Oregon

Tens of thousands of Portland’s LGBTQ2S+ community and supporters attended a weekend of events during Portland Pride July 14 and 15. On July 14, the Trans March ended at the waterfront festival in front of the main stage. An hour later, the Dyke March, four blocks long, took off.

There were over 90 drag performers at the Pride events, including Flawless Shade. This year’s Miss Gay Pride and former Miss Gay Oregon, Shade explained that Pride weekend is a chance for the LGBTQ2S+ community to celebrate, to come out of isolation and be together. But, she said, the parade is first of all a protest. It’s about fighting for freedom. Pride is about visibility to show Portland who the community is at a time when it is under attack.