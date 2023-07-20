Bay Area activists launch new anti-APEC coalition

San Francisco

A broad coalition of Filipino progressive organizations, anti-imperialist groups, labor and other supporters gathered on July 11 in front of San Francisco City Hall. This was part of a countrywide push to demand “No to APEC! People Before Profits!”

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, an imperialist and neoliberal collective body, is set to be hosted in San Francisco in November, when heads of state from 21 countries of the Pacific Rim will meet to discuss continuing exploitation, occupation and oppression for the peoples of that region.

Besides President Joe Biden, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines will be present. According to leaders of the anti-APEC coalition, the purpose of this Indo-Pacific Strategy is to increase imperialist military presence in the region and to threaten war against China.

Terry Valen of the International Migrants Alliance USA stated in a press statement released before the rally: “The U.S. Biden Administration has been using APEC to push its overall Indo-Pacific Strategy, backed by its intensifying military presence … bringing us closer and closer to war.”

The coalition — which is composed of more than 50 grassroots organizations, including the International League of Peoples’ Struggle, BAYAN USA, Anakbayan, People Over Profit and Workers World Party — is organizing protests across the country, especially in the Pacific Northwest.

APEC will hold its next set of meetings in Seattle from July 29-30, and the recently formed Pacific Northwest People Over Profit Coalition is planning a militant response to this U.S.-led band of bankers and militarists. (workers.org/2023/07/72096/)

To join this new coalition, go to LINKTR.EE/NO2APEC.