Actions held July 12 in front of New York City Hall, shown, and in 13 other cities demanded “Justice for the Tampa 5!” and “Drop the charges on the Tampa 5!”

The Tampa 5 were brutally arrested at a March 6 campus protest, organized by Students for a Democratic Society at the University of South Florida against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ attacks on education. The Tampa 5 are Chrisley Carpio, Gia Davila, Laura Rodriguez, Jeanie Kida and Lauren Pineiro. The students and workers were shoved, beaten, and arrested and are now facing heavy felony charges.

At their second court hearing on July 12, the case was continued to August 9.

–Report and photo by Sara Flounders