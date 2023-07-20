PDF of July 20 issue

Download the PDF.

Unions tell bosses:

We won’t take it anymore!

Actors, writers, shut down Hollywood

Centennial of Lenin’s death, Jan. 20-21, 2024

Int’l Assembly Against Imperialism

No to APEC! People Before Profits!

Tributes to Minnie Bruce Pratt

World:

Hail Cuba’s Revolution!

Visit to Nicaragua

Jenin’s heroism

Peace for Korea!





Editorials:

Hornet’s nest of misogyny

Organized crime in Vilnius

Mundo Obrero:

Asamblea Internacional contra el Imperialismo

Tear down the walls!

Texas heat kills

Mutulu Shakur honored

Reprieve for Keith Lamar

No to life without parole





Download the PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.