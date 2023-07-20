PDF of July 20 issue

By Alex Majumdar posted on July 20, 2023

Unions tell bosses:
We won’t take it anymore!
Actors, writers, shut down Hollywood

Centennial of Lenin’s death, Jan. 20-21, 2024
Int’l Assembly Against Imperialism

No to APEC! People Before Profits!
Tributes to Minnie Bruce Pratt

World:
Hail Cuba’s Revolution! 
Visit to Nicaragua 
Jenin’s heroism 
Peace for Korea!


Editorials:
Hornet’s nest of misogyny
Organized crime in Vilnius

Mundo Obrero:
Asamblea Internacional contra el Imperialismo

Tear down the walls!
Texas heat kills
Mutulu Shakur honored
Reprieve for Keith Lamar
No to life without parole


