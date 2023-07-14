Ukraine: Communist Kononovich brothers appeal for help 

The following statement of July 5, 2023, from Mikhail and Aleksander Kononovich updates a report published earlier in Workers World about the Kiev regime’s persecution of leftists. (workers.org/2022/04/63662/)

We Kononovich brothers, Ukrainian communists and anti-fascists, appeal to the World Federation of Democratic Youth, communists, all leftists and anti-fascists of Europe and the world. We officially declare that the Zelensky regime is planning our assassination.

The regime, through the threats of police officer Yevgeny Kravchuk, publicly and repeatedly, warned us about our impending assassinations. The policeman posted calls for our murders on Facebook and is actively spreading our residential address, knowing that we are under house arrest and have nowhere to go, so we are trapped.

Only at the suggestion of the authorities can a chief police officer make such statements and appeals in public, without fear of any consequences.

With this, we are officially outlawed, and we make it clear that no one will be charged for our murders. This was the practice during the 1930s in Nazi Germany, where communists and anti-fascists were outlawed.

Zelensky’s regime wants to stage a demonstrative execution.

Comrades, we ask you to organize protest actions at the embassies and consulates of Ukraine, the representative offices of the European Union, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and other international authorities and organizations.

We urge you to hold pickets demanding that the Ukrainian authorities prevent the killing of the anti-fascist Kononovichs. We ask you to support us and prevent our assassinations by the Zelensky regime.