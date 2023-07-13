Denver joins worldwide protests to free Julian Assange

This photo

shows a glowing “Free Assange” sign outside a downtown Denver concert July 4 at the capitol. The people watching from the capitol’s hillside had a great view of this sign and the banner drop over the highway as they arrived.

Actions took place around the world the week of July 3, Julian Assange’s birthday. The WikiLeaks founder could be extradited to the U.S. where he faces 18 charges over the publication of classified documents leaked by former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. He is currently in Belmarsh prison in Britain where his health is deteriorating.

-Report and photo by Viviana Weinstein