Activists defend clinic from anti-abortion fascists

On the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, which led to the imposition of anti-abortion laws and emboldened the right wing to push for more anti-trans legislation in many states, a crowd organized by a coalition of groups, marched to a local women’s health-care center to defend it from anti-abortion fascists.

Just two weeks earlier, on June 6, the Human Rights Campaign declared a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ individuals, focusing on the many anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed or which are advancing in nearly every state. These bills contain measures from bans on gender-affirming care to censorship laws prohibiting discussions in schools about LGBTQ+ people.

Since the Dobbs decision, 14 states have implemented complete abortion bans, and several other states have attempted or are still attempting to implement bans.

Recognizing that the criminalization of abortion and gender-affirming care are serious attacks on all workers’ rights, marchers chanted “Abortion is health care — Health care is a right” and “Trans rights are human rights.”

-–Report and photo by Joe Piette