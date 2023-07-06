STATEMENT OF SOLIDARITY

June 26, 2023

Workers World Party expresses its full solidarity with Dimitri Lescaris and the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War.

Lescaris and the Coalition have embarked on a lecture tour of Canada in opposition to that government’s aggressive, U.S.-dictated policy in Ukraine. The tour has been targeted by an “organized censorship campaign” that has caused at least one venue to cancel the event due to safety concerns, in Toronto on June 21.

We condemn the attempts to silence Lescaris and the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War, including apparent threats. We affirm the duty of all friends of justice to hold firm against fascistic intimidation, and we applaud Lescaris and the Coalition for continuing their tour under such circumstances. Furthermore we call on the U.S. government to end its imperialist policy in Eastern Europe, which endangers the people of Ukraine, Russia and the whole world more every day.

Workers World Party extends our solidarity to Dimitri Lescaris and the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War, even across the colonial border that keeps us separated. End the war now! Down with imperialism!