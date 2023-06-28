Queer Liberation March in NYC

Thousands of people joined the Queer Liberation March in New York City on June 25. Organized by the Reclaim Pride Coalition, the march has been held annually since 2019, the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion. It was initiated to return to the fight-back spirit of Stonewall and counter the annual New York City Pride Parade, which has been dominated by corporations.

This mobilization has no corporations, no politicians and no cops. The theme of this year’s march was “Trans & Queer, Forever Here.” Many carried signs and chanted in support of trans rights. Violence toward the trans community has intensified, as more than 400 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in legislatures across the country this year.

Workers World Party, which has been at Pride marches since 1971, had a contingent in the march with a large sign proclaiming “Defend Trans Youth! Defeat the Bigoted Bills. Crush Racism, the Patriarchy & Capitalism!” WWP also had signs in support of Starbuck workers and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, the latter declaring “From Palestine to Stonewall We Resist!”

Many people signed up at the Workers World table for more information about socialism during a rally at Foley Square, held before the march to Washington Square Park.

— Photos and report by Brenda Ryan