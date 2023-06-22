PDF of June 22 issue
Week of action to insist
Cop City won’t be built
Anti-trans fascists threaten all workers
Editorial: Behind the death ship
Leslie Feinberg’s impact
Significance of Juneteenth
Real answer to state repression
Global solidarity for writers’ strike
Nurses say ‘Enough is enough!’
Military recruiters chased away
Indian Child Welfare Act
Mundo Obrero: ¡Alto a Cop City!
Los incendios y las tierras indígenas
World:
Free Palestine!
Exposing lies on China
Mali vs. France
Tear down the walls!
PA lifers challenge laws
Letters from behind the bars
Houston: Abolitionists join Juneteenth parade
