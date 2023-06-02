Postal workers on the rise

Washington, D.C.

Some 400 to 500 postal workers and supporters rallied at the Postal Headquarters at L’Enfant Plaza in Washington D.C., on May 9. All four postal unions — the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), the Rural Letter Carriers, the Mail Handlers (NPMHU) and the Postal Workers (APWU) — had delegations.

The workers were protesting the hostile working environment created by Postmaster Louis DeJoy’s 10 Year Plan to privatize the U.S. Postal Service. Some workers are involuntarily working 60 hours a week. The 10-year plan is slowing mail delivery and creating unsafe working conditions.

Workers testified inside L’Enfant Plaza at a Postal Board of Governors meeting, describing how bad the 10-year plan is. Postal workers must continue to fight back against these attacks to fight the privatization of the Postal Service. Dump Dejoy!

Hirsch is a retired mail handler and member of the APWU.