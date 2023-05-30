No Austrian soldiers to Ukraine, not even under the pretext of removing mines!

The organization Self-determination for Austria called for a vigil on June 1 at 5 p.m. local time at the Ballhausplatz in Vienna, issuing this statement.



Translation: John Catalinotto.

President Alexander Van der Bellen wants to send Austrian soldiers to Ukraine to remove mines. Although this sounds as if it were a form of humanitarian aid far away from all frontline battles, it is far from a civilian mission. It is yet another attack on Austria’s historical neutrality.

The federal president, as the guardian of the constitution, is actually obliged to defend this neutrality. Ukraine is not only a war zone, but Austrian soldiers would be used for the benefit of NATO and the Ukrainian nationalists. The latter laid the mines, aimed against Russia, even if the mines are now behind the front lines.

The spirit of Austria’s Constitution, however, is diametrically opposed to this. It was and is about never again waging war against Russia but preserving peace through neutrality.

This time, too, the attempt will probably fail –– but the campaign is systematic and remains dangerous. The political and media elites want to get closer to NATO and participate in its war against Russia. To this end, neutrality is to be “stormed.” Sometimes there is talk of training Ukrainian tank drivers, and then the Ukrainian president speaks virtually in the Austrian parliament.

The overwhelming majority of Austrians do not want to go to war on the side of NATO. Only neutrality can provide security. We demand the observance and enforcement of neutrality, as well as an end to the economic war against Russia, which is costing us the most because of inflation. We call for resistance against the irrational acts of our elites!!!

Enforce Austrian neutrality — the greatest contribution to peace!