Nakba in Portland Solidarity with Palestine 

Portland, Oregon

U.S. imperialism was in the crosshairs of the Nakba event in Portland on May 21. Speeches and signs alike identified U.S. weapons and money as the critical factor that allows Israel to perpetrate genocide and apartheid on the Palestinian people.

Speakers, including those from organizers in Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights (SUPER), described the restrictive expectations that a white-supremacist culture puts on Arab women of color. They spoke on the unique experiences of the Palestinian diaspora, recited poetry about their occupied homes and sang songs of resistance.

Bayan USA spoke as well, identifying the unified struggle that Filipinos and Palestinians must fight for liberation. Their solidarity was matched by countless groups in attendance, from Jewish people who support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, to an organization dedicated to providing safe needles, to Marxist-Leninist parties. As a speaker from SUPER put it, we will only win if we know and help each other. Not just at these events, but every day.