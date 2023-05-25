PDF of May 25 issue

By Workers World Party posted on May 25, 2023

Download the PDF.

Trans, queer activists to Marriott
Keep ‘Moms for Liberty’ out

Post-Stonewall liberation movement
Power to the people!

Editorial:
Stonewall means FIGHT BACK!

Hundreds flood Cop City hearing
Growing support for WGA strike
On the picket line
Cuba is a beacon
Banking catastrophe
Nakba remembered

Mundo Obrero:
Detrás del asesinato de Jordan Neely
América Latina en Resistencia

World:
Wildfires threat to Indigenous 
Repression in Spain 
Ukraine 
Haitian Flag Day


Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2021 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons