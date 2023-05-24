ALU’s Chris Smalls: ‘Worker solidarity doesn’t stop at the border’

By Chris Smalls

On May Day, I joined a delegation of organizers on a trip to Cuba to show solidarity with the Cuban people and call out the injustice that is an economic blockade designed to harm workers and the people on the island.

Let’s make one thing very clear: The blockade isn’t designed to hurt the political leaders in Cuba or whatever nonsense people say to defend a Cold War-era policy. The blockade is designed to hurt the people — full stop.

Our group had to fill our suitcases with medical supplies like syringes and antibiotics, because hospitals literally cannot access even basic lifes-aving instruments. Just imagine losing a friend or a family member, just because U.S. politicians are still so stuck in the past. They are willing to let folks die.

Enough. Show solidarity with the workers of Cuba and all of the people who have suffered for literally no reason and join us in demanding an end to the blockade.

Nearly every country in the United Nations has called out the United States for its brutal economic sanctions on Cuba, all because they want to propagate the lies spread by massive corporations about the island. Massive companies are actually threatened by even just a small society that dares to exist without their profiteering.

Throughout its history, Cuba has been a bastion of workers’ rights. And that’s exactly why the rich and powerful are so dedicated to keeping the people there down.

But worker solidarity doesn’t stop at the border — or any border. After decades of completely avoidable economic struggle, it’s time for the United States to listen to the rest of the world and end this pointless blockade. Sign your name to show your solidarity.

Chris Smalls is the president of the Amazon Labor Union. Sign the ALU’s petition to end the U.S. blockade of Cuba at: wwp.pub/alucuba.