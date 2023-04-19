French Spring

Ahh . . . don’t you hear

loud and clear

arriving on our shores

carried by the winds

the pounding of pots

and skillets

mingling

with

the beat of drums

so deafening

that politicians

are muted

don’t you hear

the French Revolutionary Spring −

listen . . .

the people’s orchestra

is a wondrous weapon

the lids

of saucepans

become cymbals

youtube

is taking The Threepenny Opera

of knives and forks

down

so hurry to enjoy

Ahh . . . don’t you hear

from wide open windows

and a tale of many reverberating cities

so many angry kitchens

drumming

to the tempo

of a whole people

saying NO