French Spring
Ahh . . . don’t you hear
loud and clear
arriving on our shores
carried by the winds
the pounding of pots
and skillets
mingling
with
the beat of drums
so deafening
that politicians
are muted
don’t you hear
the French Revolutionary Spring −
listen . . .
the people’s orchestra
is a wondrous weapon
the lids
of saucepans
become cymbals
youtube
is taking The Threepenny Opera
of knives and forks
down
so hurry to enjoy
Ahh . . . don’t you hear
from wide open windows
and a tale of many reverberating cities
so many angry kitchens
drumming
to the tempo
of a whole people
saying NO