Court ruling against abortion pills means FIGHT BACK!

Demonstrations took place across the country to protest the reactionary ruling by a federal judge in Texas to overturn the Federal Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used to induce medication abortions. A subsequent ruling has left the drug partially available, but with many restrictions. Thousands of people took to the streets in numerous cities April 15 to protest yet another attack on reproductive rights.

Millions of people are outraged at the reactionary courts. Medication is used safely in over half of abortions in the U.S. today. Now the court battle and the fate of mifepristone have shifted to the majority anti-abortion Supreme Court.

Build a united mass fight-back movement to keep and expand reproductive rights by any and all means necessary: Rally! March! Sit-in! Boycott! Network! But act now!