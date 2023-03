Download the PDF.

Despite government attacks

Workers, students in France stay strong

The banking crisis

Will it push the working class or fascism to rise up?

Austria: No war, no way!

California education workers strike

Seattle Starbucks workers hold the line

Women activists in Bronx, New York

Justice for Tortuguita, Forest Defender

Editorial:

Long live the working class of France!

Tear down the walls:

June 3 action call for prison reform

Download the PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.