Starbucks workers keep up the fight in Portland

Portland, Oregon

A March 19 community rally in downtown Portland hailed the unionization efforts and successes of Starbucks Workers United. SWU was joined by Workers World Party, Democratic Socialists of America and Jobs with Justice. The many members of SWU, some of whom gave speeches, came from the locations where they had recently been fired in retaliation for union organizing. The demonstration spanned two Starbucks locations and included a march through downtown, speeches and live music by the Brassless Chaps.

In an interview with Workers World, a member of Starbucks Workers United, who has been employed by the coffee giant for 15 years, explained that the union drive in Portland kicked off after employees successfully bargained for better COVID-19 regulations and felt inspired by the power of their bargaining abilities.

— Report by Danny O’Brien, WW photo by Maddi Johnson